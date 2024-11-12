Chanakya Nit: Avoid praising THESE 4 people before your wife

Lifestyle
According to Chanakya Niti, one should never praise these 4 people in front of their wife. Doing so can disturb your love life.
Never praise another woman in front of your wife. Doing so can create misunderstandings and disturb your love life.
Avoid praising someone your wife dislikes. This can create negative feelings towards you, which is not good for your relationship.
Avoid excessive praise of your boss in front of your wife. Keep work matters separate from your personal life. Discussing work can mentally disturb your wife.
Never praise your wife's rival, whether male or female. This can turn your wife against you and escalate the situation.