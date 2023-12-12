Lifestyle

Latkes to Sufganiyot: 7 traditional foods to enjoy on Hanukkah

Image credits: Freepik

Latkes (Potato Pancakes)

Shredded potatoes mixed with onions, eggs, and flour, then fried until golden brown. They are often served with applesauce or sour cream

Image credits: Freepik

Sufganiyot (Jelly Doughnuts)

Deep-fried doughnuts filled with jelly or custard. Sufganiyot are a sweet treat enjoyed during Hanukkah

Image credits: Freepik

Brisket

Slow-cooked beef brisket, seasoned with a flavorful mix of spices, and often served as a main course for Hanukkah dinners

Image credits: Freepik

Matzo Ball Soup

A traditional Jewish soup featuring light and fluffy matzo balls in a savory broth. It typically includes vegetables such as carrots and celery

Image credits: Freepik

Kugel

A baked casserole dish that can be sweet or savory, made with ingredients like noodles or potatoes. Sweet kugel often includes raisins and cinnamon

Image credits: Freepik

Gelt

Chocolate coins covered in gold or silver foil, often used in the game of dreidel. Gelt is a fun and edible tradition during Hanukkah

Image credits: Freepik

Roast Chicken or Chicken Schnitzel

Fried or roasted chicken dishes are popular during Hanukkah. Chicken schnitzel, breaded and fried chicken cutlets, is a favorite among many

Image credits: Freepik
