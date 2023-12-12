Christmas 2023: 7 places to witness Santa vibes in India

Lifestyle
Christmas 2023 beckons in India with Santa vibes at 7 magical destinations. From the lively beaches of Goa to the snow-covered charm of Shimla, explore unique festive celebrations
The snow-covered landscapes, colonial architecture, and the Mall Road decorated with lights create a magical atmosphere
The beaches are adorned with lights, and many churches, like the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral, host midnight mass
Kolkata celebrates Christmas with great enthusiasm. Park Street is beautifully illuminated, and the city hosts various events, including choir performances
South Mumbai, especially areas like Bandra and Colaba, is adorned with festive decorations. Attend midnight mass at churches like Mount Mary Basilica
Kerala adds its unique flavor to Christmas celebrations. Kochi, with its blend of tradition and modernity, has beautifully decorated churches and streets
The picturesque hills of Meghalaya become even more enchanting during the festive season. Attend midnight mass at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians
The French influence in Puducherry adds charm to Christmas celebrations. Churches like the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Our Lady of Angels Church host special services