Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 places to witness Santa vibes in India

Christmas 2023 beckons in India with Santa vibes at 7 magical destinations. From the lively beaches of Goa to the snow-covered charm of Shimla, explore unique festive celebrations

Image credits: Pixabay

Shimla

The snow-covered landscapes, colonial architecture, and the Mall Road decorated with lights create a magical atmosphere

Image credits: Pixabay

Goa

The beaches are adorned with lights, and many churches, like the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral, host midnight mass

Image credits: Pixabay

Kolkata

Kolkata celebrates Christmas with great enthusiasm. Park Street is beautifully illuminated, and the city hosts various events, including choir performances

Image credits: Pixabay

Mumbai

South Mumbai, especially areas like Bandra and Colaba, is adorned with festive decorations. Attend midnight mass at churches like Mount Mary Basilica

Image credits: Pixabay

Kochi

Kerala adds its unique flavor to Christmas celebrations. Kochi, with its blend of tradition and modernity, has beautifully decorated churches and streets

Image credits: Pixabay

Shillong

The picturesque hills of Meghalaya become even more enchanting during the festive season. Attend midnight mass at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians

Image credits: Pixabay

Puducherry

The French influence in Puducherry adds charm to Christmas celebrations. Churches like the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Our Lady of Angels Church host special services

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One