Winter savior: 6 body oils to hydrate your skin

Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil deeply moisturizes the skin, forming a protective barrier against moisture loss. It's excellent for soothing dryness and supporting skin elasticity.
Jojoba oil is easily absorbed and helps regulate oil production. It's great for moisturizing without clogging pores, suitable for various skin types.
With potent antioxidants and squalene, olive oil helps protect the skin from environmental damage, deeply moisturizing and impres skin's elasticity.
Enriched with vitamins A and E, almond oil provides deep nourishment, soothing dry and irritated skin. It aids in improving skin tone and texture, leaving it supple and hydrated.
Light and easily absorbed, grapeseed oil contains linoleic acid, beneficial for moisturizing the skin without feeling greasy. It helps balance the skin's oil production.
Packed with antioxidants and vitamin E, argan oil helps hydrate and soften the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance.