7 tricks to get rid of lower back pain

Lifestyle
Practice proper posture while sitting, standing, and lifting. Sit in a chair with good lumbar support, keep shoulders relaxed, and avoid slouching.
Engage in low-impact exercises like swimming, walking, or yoga to strengthen the core muscles that support the lower back, reducing strain and pain.
Perform gentle stretches that target the lower back and hamstrings to improve flexibility and reduce tension in the muscles supporting the spine.
Apply heat or cold packs to the affected area. Use a heating pad or warm bath to relax muscles, or apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to reduce inflammation.
Ensure your workspace and home environments have supportive chairs, adjust computer screen height, and arrange your workspace to minimize strain on the back.
Consider using over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen for temporary relief. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking any medication.