Lifestyle

7 tricks to get rid of lower back pain

Image credits: Getty

Maintain Good Posture

Practice proper posture while sitting, standing, and lifting. Sit in a chair with good lumbar support, keep shoulders relaxed, and avoid slouching.

Image credits: Getty

Regular Exercise

Engage in low-impact exercises like swimming, walking, or yoga to strengthen the core muscles that support the lower back, reducing strain and pain.

Image credits: Getty

Stretching

Perform gentle stretches that target the lower back and hamstrings to improve flexibility and reduce tension in the muscles supporting the spine.

Image credits: Getty

Hot/Cold Therapy

Apply heat or cold packs to the affected area. Use a heating pad or warm bath to relax muscles, or apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to reduce inflammation.

Image credits: Getty

Ergonomic Adjustments

Ensure your workspace and home environments have supportive chairs, adjust computer screen height, and arrange your workspace to minimize strain on the back.

Image credits: Getty

Over-the-Counter Pain Relief

Consider using over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen for temporary relief. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking any medication.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One