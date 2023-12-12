Year Ender 2023: Top 7 most searched recipes on Google in India

Lifestyle
Explore India's culinary trends with our year ender 2023. From Mango Pickle to Karanji, uncover the top 7 Google-searched recipes.
Tangy and spicy condiment made from raw mangoes, spices, and oil, adding a burst of flavor to meals.
A vibrant cocktail featuring vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, and orange juice, served over ice.
A sacred blend of milk, honey, yogurt, ghee, and sugar used in Hindu rituals, offering a divine taste.
Japanese Napa cabbage often used in traditional dishes like kimchi or stir-fries, known for its mild flavor.
Nutritious Indian sweet made with coriander, wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, enjoyed for its rich taste.
A Maharashtrian fried pastry filled with coconut, jaggery, and nuts, enjoyed during festivals.
A South Indian dessert made with rice, jaggery, and ghee, prepared during the Thiruvathirai festival.