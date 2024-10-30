Lifestyle

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

Every sister wants to look attractive and elegant on Bhai Dooj during Diwali. These cotton sarees can give them a charming look.

Black Cotton Saree with Zero Neck Blouse

A black cotton saree offers an elegant look. Gold and red borders enhance the beauty of this simple saree. It looks very attractive with a zero neck blouse.

Blue and White Printed Cotton Saree

These types of cotton sarees are always in trend. Young women are very fond of this color and print. You can gift or wear this type of saree on Bhai Dooj.

Simple Brown Handloom Cotton Saree

Simple handloom sarees give women a traditional look. A collar neck or zero neck blouse also looks beautiful with it. Oxidized earrings are suitable for this.

Printed Blouse with Green Cotton Saree

Wearing a green cotton saree with a zero neck blouse gives you a beautiful look. You can wear silver jewelry with this type of saree.

Red Zero Neck Blouse with Printed Saree

You can wear this beautiful saree with a zero neck blouse. Along with being comfortable, it gives a stylish look.

Sleeveless Long Blouse for Simple Saree

If you like to experiment a bit with your saree, you can stitch a blouse like this. Take the saree's pallu underneath it. Style your hair this way.

Shirt Style Blouse with Printed Saree

You can adopt Taapsee Pannu's bold saree look on Bhai Dooj. Wear this type of shirt with a simple printed saree. Then wear oxidized jewelry.

