Here's how you can move on after breakup; Check out tips for healings

Lifestyle
Don't suppress your emotions after a breakup. Let them out. Cry if you need to, feel the anger or disappointment. Don't suppress your sadness
Giving yourself time is crucial after a breakup. Healing takes time, so be patient and allow yourself to feel better. Time heals all wounds
Try not to be alone too much after a breakup. Spend time with friends and family. Being in their company can help you overcome loneliness
Change your routine after a breakup. Focus on your hobbies, whether it's yoga, exercise, reading, or dancing. Channel your energy positively
If your ex is on social media, you should stay away from it. Deactivate your accounts for a while. This will help you stay calm and focused
Life doesn't end after a breakup. Learn new things, like a new language, dance, or painting. A breakup adds a new experience to your life. Take it positively
Be kind to yourself and take care of your mental and physical health. Express all your feelings. Keep a diary and write in it. This will make you feel lighter
If coping with a breakup seems too difficult, see a counselor or therapist. They will understand your feelings and guide you
Pay attention to your likes and dislikes. Think about who you are and what you want in life. A breakup is a difficult time, but it can also be a chance for a new beginning