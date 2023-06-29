Lifestyle

7 foods you must TRY when you are in Amritsar

Amritsari Fish Tikka

Amritsari Fish, locally known as Amritsari Macchi is a snack made out of gram flour batter and is served with a mouth-watering chutney made from mint and coriander.

Amritsari Kulcha

Numerous Kulcha variations, including Aloo Kulcha, Masala Kulcha, and Paneer Kulcha, are available and served with chutney and chole.
 

Lassi

It is the most sought-after cool beverage during the hot summers not just in Amritsar but across India. It is a Punjabi delicacy that is made with tonnes of sugar, malai, and nuts.

Guru Ka Langar & Kada Prasad

Guru Ka Langar at The Golden Temple is a massive community feast. It contains an unlimited serving of dal, roti and rice. Kada Prasad is the temple prasad served.

Jalebi

Fried piping hot in a wok full of desi ghee and dipped in a syrup that is just the right amount of sweet, the jalebis are a good way to end your culinary adventures.

Dal Makhani

You should try this specialty —a preparation of whole black gram lentils --- that is simmered for 12 hours and served with lachcha paratha or butter naan. 

Kulfa

The base of the kulfa is phirni, followed by layers of badam pista kulfi, faluda, rabri, crushed ice, gun katira, and the subtle flavourings of syrup and kewra.

