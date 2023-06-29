Chamomile tea to Warm milk - 7 drinks that will help you sleep better

Lifestyle
Many of us have problems falling asleep. Having a warm drink often helps. Here is a list of drinks that can help us to sleep better.
Chamomile is a daisy-like flower, whose tea helps with anxiety and insomnia, which can also improve sleep.
This powerful medicinal plant’s tea contains compounds that appear to induce sleep.
Cherries’ tryptophan content is believed to be one reason these fruits aid sleep.
Formally known as the Lamiaceae, the herbs of the mint family can help you improve sleeping habits.
By combining bananas and almond milk in a smoothie, you can really pack in a powerful tryptophan and melatonin punch that might help reduce symptoms of insomnia.
This is the most common remedy when unable to sleep. Milk also contains tryptophan which helps us sleep.
This is turmeric mixed milk. Turmeric is rich in the compound curcumin, which can alleviate the effects of sleep deprivation.