Chamomile tea to Warm milk - 7 drinks that will help you sleep better

Many of us have problems falling asleep. Having a warm drink often helps. Here is a list of drinks that can help us to sleep better.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a daisy-like flower, whose tea helps with anxiety and insomnia, which can also improve sleep.

Ashwagandha tea

This powerful medicinal plant’s tea contains compounds that appear to induce sleep.

Cherry juice

Cherries’ tryptophan content is believed to be one reason these fruits aid sleep.

Peppermint tea

Formally known as the Lamiaceae, the herbs of the mint family can help you improve sleeping habits.

Banana-almond smoothie

By combining bananas and almond milk in a smoothie, you can really pack in a powerful tryptophan and melatonin punch that might help reduce symptoms of insomnia.

Warm milk

This is the most common remedy when unable to sleep. Milk also contains tryptophan which helps us sleep.

Golden milk

This is turmeric mixed milk. Turmeric is rich in the compound curcumin, which can alleviate the effects of sleep deprivation.

