Lifestyle

17-Sep-2023, 04:50:53 pm

Kanchipuram Idli to Oats Idli: 7 varieties of Idlis in South India

Explore seven delicious varieties of idlis, from traditional soft and fluffy ones to innovative options like Rava Idli and Oats Idli. 

Image credits: Getty

Traditional Idli

Traditional idlis are soft, fluffy, and mildly tangy steamed rice and urad dal cakes. They are typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Getty

Rava Idli

Rava idli is a quick & easy variation made with rava & yogurt. These idlis have a slightly grainy texture and are often flavored with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cashews.

Image credits: our own

Poha Idli

Poha idlis are a light and fluffy option made with flattened rice (poha) and a mixture of rice and urad dal. Poha idlis pair well with coconut chutney or tangy tomato chutney.

Image credits: Getty

Kanchipuram Idli

These idlis are flavored with black pepper, cumin seeds & ginger, giving them a unique & spicy kick. They are traditionally steamed in banana leaves, giving a distinct aroma. 

Image credits: Better Butter

Oats Idli

Oats idli is a healthy and nutritious variation. It combines rolled oats with rice and urad dal to create idlis that are both hearty and wholesome.

Image credits: Cooking from heart

Stuffed Idli

They are filled with various delicious fillings like spiced potato, carrot, or coconut. The stuffing is placed in the center of the idli batter before steaming.

Image credits: Youtube

Miniature Idli

Miniature idlis, also known as baby idlis, are tiny, bite-sized idlis that are perfect for children. They are typically served with sambar and coconut chutney.

Image credits: Dasanna's veg recipes
Find Next One