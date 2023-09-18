Lifestyle

18-Sep-2023, 10:54:31 am

Earth Mars: 8 planets and their distance from Sun

Earth to Mars are 8 planets, varying in distance from the Sun, Mercury the closest at 58 million km, while Neptune lies farthest at 4.5 billion km

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

The closest planet to the Sun, at an average distance of about 58 million kilometers

Venus

Known for its thick and toxic atmosphere, it is approximately 108 million kilometers from the Sun

Earth

Our home planet has an average distance of about 150 million kilometers from the Sun

Mars

Often called the 'Red Planet,' it is around 228 million kilometers from the Sun

Jupiter

The largest planet of our solar system is located about 778 million kilometers away

Saturn

Famous for its stunning ring system, it orbits at a distance of approximately 1.43 billion kilometers

Uranus

This gas giant with a unique sideways rotation is roughly 2.87 billion kilometers from the Sun

Neptune

The farthest known planet from the Sun, at about 4.5 billion kilometers

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto is an icy dwarf planet located between approximately 4.67 billion and 7.78 billion kilometers from the Sun, depending on its position in its highly elliptical orbit

