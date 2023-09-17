Modak to Puran Poli-7 Marathi sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi

Lifestyle
Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival in India, and it's known for its elaborate feasts and traditional sweets. 7 Marathi sweets that you can enjoy during Vinayaka Chaturthi.
Basundi is a rich and creamy dessert made by simmering milk until it thickens and sweetening it with sugar. It's often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with chopped nuts.
Naralachi Vadi is a delicious sweet made from grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom. It's cooked until it solidifies and is then cut into squares or diamonds for serving.
Modak is considered Ganesha's favourite sweet and a must-have during this festival. These dumplings are made from rice or wheat flour stuffed with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom.
Shrikhand is a sweet and creamy yoghurt-based dessert. It's made by straining yoghurt, sweetening it with sugar, and adding flavours like saffron and cardamom.
Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread made from chana dal (split chickpeas), jaggery, and flour. It's flavoured with cardamom and is often served with a dollop of ghee.
Karjikai is a deep-fried dumpling filled with a sweet mixture of coconut, jaggery, and nuts. It has a crispy outer layer and a delightful sweet filling.
Anarsa is a crispy and sweet deep-fried snack made from soaked rice and jaggery. The unique texture and flavor of anarsa make it a popular choice during Ganesh Chaturthi.