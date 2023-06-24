Lal Murgh to Gazar Ka Halwa; 7 microwave recipes ideas

Lifestyle
From Lal Murgh to kadhi, dhokla to Kheer, unleash the microwave's cooking potential. Simplify and savour the taste of traditional Indian cuisine effortlessly.
Savor the flavour-packed Microwave Lal Murgh, where succulent chicken is marinated in fiery spices and perfectly grilled using a microwave oven.
Prepare a delicious and hassle-free Microwave Besan Kadhi Pindi Style with veggies, spices, and fenugreek seeds, served alongside steamed rice
Wow your taste buds with mouthwatering Microwave Tandoori Chicken, featuring marinated chicken cooked perfectly with aromatic spices.
Elevate the humble cauliflower with Microwave Gobhi Dahiwala, a delectable vegetarian dish infused with yogurt and a blend of flavorful spices
Enjoy guilt-free snacking with Microwave Dhokla, a light and fluffy Gujarati delicacy cooked in a microwave in just 30 minutes.
Indulge in Microwave Kheer's rich and creamy delight, a quick and easy rice pudding infused with cardamom, saffron, and sweetness
Treat yourself to the comforting goodness of Microwave Gajar Ka Halwa, a heavenly Indian dessert made with carrots, condensed milk, and delightful garnishes of almonds and raisins.