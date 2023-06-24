Lifestyle

Lal Murgh to Gazar Ka Halwa; 7 microwave recipes ideas

From Lal Murgh to kadhi, dhokla to Kheer, unleash the microwave's cooking potential. Simplify and savour the taste of traditional Indian cuisine effortlessly.
 

Microwave Lal Murgh

Savor the flavour-packed Microwave Lal Murgh, where succulent chicken is marinated in fiery spices and perfectly grilled using a microwave oven.

Microwave Besan Kadhi Pindi

Prepare a delicious and hassle-free Microwave Besan Kadhi Pindi Style with veggies, spices, and fenugreek seeds, served alongside steamed rice

Microwave Tandoori Chicken

Wow your taste buds with mouthwatering Microwave Tandoori Chicken, featuring marinated chicken cooked perfectly with aromatic spices.
 

Microwave Gobhi Dahiwala

Elevate the humble cauliflower with Microwave Gobhi Dahiwala, a delectable vegetarian dish infused with yogurt and a blend of flavorful spices

Microwave Dhokla

Enjoy guilt-free snacking with Microwave Dhokla, a light and fluffy Gujarati delicacy cooked in a microwave in just 30 minutes.
 

Microwave Kheer

Indulge in Microwave Kheer's rich and creamy delight, a quick and easy rice pudding infused with cardamom, saffron, and sweetness

Microwave Gazar Ka Halwa

Treat yourself to the comforting goodness of Microwave Gajar Ka Halwa, a heavenly Indian dessert made with carrots, condensed milk, and delightful garnishes of almonds and raisins.

