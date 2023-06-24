Poha to Dhokla-7 easy microwave breakfast ideas

Lifestyle
We have a few alternatives for everyone, whether you're veg or non-vegetarian. With these finest microwave breakfast recipes, you can start your day.
Eggs and breakfast are nearly synonymous for many people. Poaching eggs is one of the easiest to prepare them. In just 2 mins, you can cook healthy poached eggs in the microwave.
Choose this recipe if you want extra spiciness in your eggs. After trying this scrambled egg version, you'll want to cook it every day.
Many people's favourite breakfast meal is microwave Poha. It has numerous variants nationwide, and you may permanently alter it to your liking.
Another traditional option is to eat your eggs sunny side up. You can also prepare fried eggs in the microwave. There are no complicated processes or expensive equipment required.
We're searching for a unique method to eat bananas for breakfast. Then it would help if you tried making microwave banana bread.
Dhokla is a traditional Gujarati delicacy that serves as a tasty (and nutritious) breakfast. While dhokla is traditionally steamed, a microwave may produce a comparable outcome.
Did you know you could cook eggs in the microwave? It would help if you use caution, but it is possible. A boiled egg may be eaten on its own and will provide you with protein.