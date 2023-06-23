Poha to Misal Pav: 6 spicy snacks for Mumbai Monsoons

Lifestyle
Made with onions, green chillies, poha, and spices and garnished with peanuts and sev, Poha is an all-time favourite snack. Here are 6 yummy snacks for Mumbai monsoons.
For all those who yearn for rainy treats in Mumbai monsoons, crispy kanda bhajji paired with tamarind and green chutney is complete bliss and is a Maharashtrian snack.
The corn stick is roasted over a coal fire to give it a burnt look and flavour sprinkled with lemon juice and chilli masala powder.
It is a classic combo where the mildly flavoured potato bhaji gets served with hot, puffy puris and is a tasty monsoon snack enjoyed in Mumbai.
Kothimbir Vadi is the ideal Mumbai monsoon teatime snack made with coriander (called kothimbir in Marathi) and gram flour (besan) and is served hot with green chutney and sauce.
It is a sumptuous and tasty snack that combines sprouts, coconut onion misal masala, onions, tomato and spices and is served hot with pav during Mumbai monsoons.