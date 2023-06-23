Lifestyle

Poha to Misal Pav: 6 spicy snacks for Mumbai Monsoons

Made with onions, green chillies, poha, and spices and garnished with peanuts and sev, Poha is an all-time favourite snack. Here are 6 yummy snacks for Mumbai monsoons.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Kanda Bhajji

For all those who yearn for rainy treats in Mumbai monsoons, crispy kanda bhajji paired with tamarind and green chutney is complete bliss and is a Maharashtrian snack.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Roasted corn

The corn stick is roasted over a coal fire to give it a burnt look and flavour sprinkled with lemon juice and chilli masala powder.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Puri Bhaji

It is a classic combo where the mildly flavoured potato bhaji gets served with hot, puffy puris and is a tasty monsoon snack enjoyed in Mumbai.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir Vadi is the ideal Mumbai monsoon teatime snack made with coriander (called kothimbir in Marathi) and gram flour (besan) and is served hot with green chutney and sauce.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Misal Pav

It is a sumptuous and tasty snack that combines sprouts, coconut onion misal masala, onions, tomato and spices and is served hot with pav during Mumbai monsoons.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
Find Next One