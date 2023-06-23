Here's Why Oiling Your Hair During Monsoons Are A Must

Lifestyle
The monsoon has a number of negative consequences on our hair. You can gradually incorporate hair oils into your hair routine to counteract the season's negative impacts.
Oiling your scalp throughout the monsoon season might assist to avoid dandruff and other scalp issues, maintaining the health of your scalp.
You may nourish and condition your hair by applying oil to it. This is particularly crucial during the monsoon season when the humid weather conditions might harm your hair.
Your hair may experience damage from the monsoon season. While prolonged contact with water might deplete your hair of its natural oils, the air's humidity can cause frizz.
Oiling your hair can prevent it from the damaging effects of humidity and rain while also making it simpler to style and manage during the monsoon.
During the monsoon season, it is advised to oil your hair at least twice a week. Your hair will stay healthy and frizz-free if you do this.
From root to tip, work the oil through your hair.Give your scalp a few minutes of massage.Put a warm cloth over your head and wear it for 30 to 60 minutes.
Not only is oiling your hair essential during the monsoon, but it is also an essential step in your routine for taking care of your hair in general.