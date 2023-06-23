From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 cricketers who own restaurants

Lifestyle
Virat Kohli also known for his love for food and fitness, is the owner of the popular One8 Commute restaurant in Kolkata.
Not only did the Sri Lankan pair exhibit a remarkable partnership on the cricket field, but they also decided to take it off-field by opening a restaurant together.
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has recently expanded his horizons by venturing into the culinary world.
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has embarked on a new venture in the hospitality industry by opening a restaurant called "Kapil Dev's 11" in Patna, Bihar.
Chris Gayle has extended his passion beyond the cricket field by becoming the proud owner of Triple Century Sports 333, a sports-themed restaurant located in his hometown.
Gautam Gambhir has delved into the culinary, he owns a dhaba called "Garam Dharam – Dhaba Te Theka," situated in New Delhi.