From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 cricketers who own restaurants

One8 commune

Virat Kohli also known for his love for food and fitness, is the owner of the popular One8 Commute restaurant in Kolkata.

Ministry of Crab

Not only did the Sri Lankan pair exhibit a remarkable partnership on the cricket field, but they also decided to take it off-field by opening a restaurant together.

RAINA

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has recently expanded his horizons by venturing into the culinary world.

Kapil Dev's Eleven

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has embarked on a new venture in the hospitality industry by opening a restaurant called "Kapil Dev's 11" in Patna, Bihar.

Triple Century Sports333

Chris Gayle has extended his passion beyond the cricket field by becoming the proud owner of Triple Century Sports 333, a sports-themed restaurant located in his hometown.

Garam Dharam – Dhaba Te Theka

Gautam Gambhir has delved into the culinary, he owns a dhaba called "Garam Dharam – Dhaba Te Theka,"  situated in New Delhi.

