Ladies! Do you know wearing silver toe ring can help in fertility

Lifestyle
It is said that wearing silver toe rings on the feet of women has traditional and scientific benefits.
The leg nerve is connected to the woman's uterus. Therefore, wearing silver toe rings on the feet strengthens the uterus due to the pressure on the nerves.
Due to the pressure on the leg nerves, women have regular periods. This allows the ovulation process to occur at the right time. It increases fertility.
If women wear silver toe rings on their toes, the blood circulation in their body will be good.
Silver is considered a good conductor. Therefore, if women wear silver toe rings on their feet, their whole body will get good energy.
Married women wearing silver toe rings not only enhances the beauty of the feet, but also provides many health benefits to the body.
Women mostly wear big toe rings after marriage, which sometimes causes injury. Always choose a comfortable design.