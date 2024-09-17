Kiwi peel: Know health benefits from high fiber to vitamin C

Lifestyle
You must have eaten kiwi, rich in Vitamin C that boosts immunity. Kiwi is often eaten after peeling. You will be surprised to know that 50% of the power of kiwi is in its peel
In an article by NDTV, MD and nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah agreed with this. The doctor believes that eating kiwi with the peel increases fiber by 50%
If you have never eaten kiwi peel, choose kiwis that have a very soft and hairy peel. You can cut the kiwi in rounds and enjoy it with the peel
People who are allergic to polygrains i.e. pollen should avoid eating kiwi peel, otherwise allergy symptoms may appear in the body
According to Harvard Health, by eating 1 kiwi a day, you fulfill 80% of your daily vitamin C requirement. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, kiwi also helps in improving mood
Eating kiwi with peel provides enough fiber to the body. People who have constipation problem must consume kiwi