Foods to Avoid for Babies Under 6 Months

Lifestyle
Honey can cause botulism poisoning in babies younger than 6 months.
Giving salt to a baby younger than 6 months can dry out the baby's skin.
Babies between 6 months and 24 months of age should not be given sugar-mixed yogurt or sugar-mixed milk. It is harmful to the baby.
Giving cow's milk to a baby younger than 6 months is also dangerous. This can cause intestinal bleeding in the baby.
Parents start giving solid foods to babies when they are 6 months old. But babies should not be given solid foods like fish.
Babies should never be given packed fruit juices. Such juices are high in sugar, which is not good for your baby.
It is wrong to give caffeinated drinks to children 1 year of age or older. It is harmful to children's health.