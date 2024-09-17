Lifestyle

Foods to Avoid for Babies Under 6 Months

Image credits: Pexels

Honey

Honey can cause botulism poisoning in babies younger than 6 months.

Salt

Giving salt to a baby younger than 6 months can dry out the baby's skin.

Sugar

Babies between 6 months and 24 months of age should not be given sugar-mixed yogurt or sugar-mixed milk. It is harmful to the baby.

Cow's Milk

Giving cow's milk to a baby younger than 6 months is also dangerous. This can cause intestinal bleeding in the baby. 

Fish

Parents start giving solid foods to babies when they are 6 months old. But babies should not be given solid foods like fish.

Packed Fruit Juice

Babies should never be given packed fruit juices. Such juices are high in sugar, which is not good for your baby.

Caffeinated Drinks

It is wrong to give caffeinated drinks to children 1 year of age or older. It is harmful to children's health.

