Lunar Eclipse on September 18: 4 essential things to do after it ends

The second and last lunar eclipse of 2024 will occur on Wednesday, September 18th. This eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India. Therefore, its sutak will not be valid here.
The sutak will be considered only in the countries where this lunar eclipse will be visible. According to Hindu beliefs, certain tasks should be done after the eclipse ends.
Once the eclipse is over, take a bath in a river near you. If there are no rivers, then take a bath at home by chanting the bath mantra. This will bring you auspicious results.
After the eclipse, entire houses and places like temples should be washed with clean water. It is believed that the rays emitted during the eclipse bring negativity into the house.
Donations should also be made. By doing this, the inauspicious effects related to the eclipse are remedied and happiness, prosperity, and peace remain in life.
The lunar eclipse of September 18 will be in Pisces. People of zodiac signs need to be careful. To avoid inauspicious results, people of the zodiac should consult scholars.