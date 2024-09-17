Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna's Beauty Secrets

Daily Cleansing Routine

Rashmika Mandanna follows a strict skincare routine, which explains her radiant complexion even with minimal makeup.

Face Moisturizer

After cleansing, Rashmika prioritizes moisturizing her face. This preps her skin for makeup and keeps it hydrated throughout the day.

Sunscreen Protection

Rashmika never skips sunscreen after moisturizing. This protects her skin from harmful UV rays, a crucial step in maintaining a youthful glow.

Even Skin Tone with Foundation

Rashmika always does a patch test before using any new makeup product. She then applies foundation for an even skin tone, creating a flawless base.

Face Concealer

Rashmika maintains her spotless complexion by using products rich in Vitamin C. This helps in reducing blemishes and pigmentation, giving her that natural radiance.

Smokey Eye Makeup

Rashmika loves accentuating her eyes with smokey eye makeup, paired with a light pink blush. This look complements her traditional outfits beautifully.

Nude Lipstick

Rashmika often opts for nude lipstick shades, letting her highlighted eyes take centre stage. This combination creates a balanced and effortlessly chic look.

