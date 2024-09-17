Rashmika Mandanna's Beauty Secrets

Lifestyle
Rashmika Mandanna follows a strict skincare routine, which explains her radiant complexion even with minimal makeup.
After cleansing, Rashmika prioritizes moisturizing her face. This preps her skin for makeup and keeps it hydrated throughout the day.
Rashmika never skips sunscreen after moisturizing. This protects her skin from harmful UV rays, a crucial step in maintaining a youthful glow.
Rashmika always does a patch test before using any new makeup product. She then applies foundation for an even skin tone, creating a flawless base.
Rashmika maintains her spotless complexion by using products rich in Vitamin C. This helps in reducing blemishes and pigmentation, giving her that natural radiance.
Rashmika loves accentuating her eyes with smokey eye makeup, paired with a light pink blush. This look complements her traditional outfits beautifully.
Rashmika often opts for nude lipstick shades, letting her highlighted eyes take centre stage. This combination creates a balanced and effortlessly chic look.