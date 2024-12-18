Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan had gained weight. She has spoken about facing body shaming.
Recently, Vidya Balan surprised everyone by losing weight quickly.
Yoga and meditation were part of Vidya's diet. She said she practiced yoga regularly.
Vidya revealed that PCOS affected her body and contributed to weight gain.
The actress said she followed a nutritious diet. It included grains, fruits, and vegetables.
Vidya recently mentioned doing cardio and strength training.
