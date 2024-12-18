Lifestyle

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Image credits: Instagram

Weight Gain Struggles

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan had gained weight. She has spoken about facing body shaming.

Image credits: Social Media

Vidya Balan's Weight Loss

Recently, Vidya Balan surprised everyone by losing weight quickly.

Image credits: google

Secret Behind Weight Loss

Yoga and meditation were part of Vidya's diet. She said she practiced yoga regularly.

Image credits: google

PCOS Challenges

Vidya revealed that PCOS affected her body and contributed to weight gain.

Image credits: google

Nutritious Diet Plan

The actress said she followed a nutritious diet. It included grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Image credits: google

Fitness Regimen

Vidya recently mentioned doing cardio and strength training.

Image credits: Getty

