Lifestyle
Start with the basics – drink plenty of water to keep your skin well-hydrated. Proper hydration is the foundation of a radiant complexion.
Maintain a consistent cleansing routine to remove impurities, makeup, and dead skin cells. Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type.
Exfoliation helps in removing dull and dead skin cells, revealing a fresh and glowing complexion. Opt for a mild exfoliant and use it 2-3 times a week.
Use a good-quality moisturizer to keep your skin supple and well-nourished. Choose a product that suits your skin type.
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Sun damage can lead to premature aging and dullness.
Incorporate fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants into your diet. They can help combat free radicals and improve your skin's health.
Stress can take a toll on your skin. Practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation or yoga, to maintain a calm and glowing complexion.
Ensure you get 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep is when your skin undergoes repair and regeneration.
Pamper your skin with homemade face masks. Ingredients like honey, yogurt, and turmeric can enhance your skin's natural radiance.