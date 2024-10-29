Lifestyle

Kolhapuri Gold Thushi Necklace: 7 Beautiful Designs

Gold Necklace with Circular Pendant

Add a new design to your jewelry collection this Dhanteras with a delicate gold-plated Kolhapuri Thushi necklace. Gold necklaces look very beautiful.

Mangalsutra Design Necklace

If you want to wear Mangalsutra design Kolhapuri Thushi necklaces, Mangalsutra design gold pendants with two layers of gold beads are available.

Pearl Kolhapuri Necklace

Pearl Kolhapuri Thushi necklace is a good choice for pearl lovers. Available in a choker design, the gold necklace also has a pearl pendant.

Gold-plated Pearl Kolhapuri Thushi Necklace

You can also choose a pearl design in the Kolhapuri Thushi necklace. If your budget is less, you can buy a gold plated pearl necklace.

Gold Nagas Necklace

Beautiful designs are available in gold nagas necklaces. Designs from light to heavy Kolhapuri Thushi necklaces are available. Choose some new designs this Dhanteras.

7-Sided Gold Pearl Necklace

The gold Kolhapuri Thushi necklace design ranges from coin to leaf shaped designs. These are combined with a pearl necklace. This is a traditional design.

Black Pearl Necklace

If you haven't bought a Mangalsutra yet, choose a Kolhapuri Thushi black pearl necklace. The red stone with the gold pendant in it enhances your look.

