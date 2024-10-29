Lifestyle
Add a new design to your jewelry collection this Dhanteras with a delicate gold-plated Kolhapuri Thushi necklace. Gold necklaces look very beautiful.
If you want to wear Mangalsutra design Kolhapuri Thushi necklaces, Mangalsutra design gold pendants with two layers of gold beads are available.
Pearl Kolhapuri Thushi necklace is a good choice for pearl lovers. Available in a choker design, the gold necklace also has a pearl pendant.
You can also choose a pearl design in the Kolhapuri Thushi necklace. If your budget is less, you can buy a gold plated pearl necklace.
Beautiful designs are available in gold nagas necklaces. Designs from light to heavy Kolhapuri Thushi necklaces are available. Choose some new designs this Dhanteras.
The gold Kolhapuri Thushi necklace design ranges from coin to leaf shaped designs. These are combined with a pearl necklace. This is a traditional design.
If you haven't bought a Mangalsutra yet, choose a Kolhapuri Thushi black pearl necklace. The red stone with the gold pendant in it enhances your look.