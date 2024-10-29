Lifestyle

7 Hacks to Fix a Torn Saree

Use Patchwork

Apply small matching or contrasting patches where the saree is torn. Floral or traditional patches can give the saree a new design and stylish look.

Use Applique Work

Applique work is a great way to give a new look to a torn saree. You can apply appliques of various designs on it, such as birds, flowers, or leaves.

Add Sequins or Pearls

Add small sequins or pearls to the torn area. This will add a glamorous touch to the saree and also hide the torn part. It is considered better for a festive or party look.

Embroidery or Threadwork

You can cover the torn part with embroidery or threadwork. This will not only hide the torn part but will also add a unique touch to the saree.

Add Lace and Border

Fix the torn part by applying lace to the edges of the saree. You can give it a new look by covering the torn area with zari or gota lace.

Wear Saree in Ruffle Style

If some part of the saree is torn, drape it like a skirt and pair it with a stylish blouse or jacket. This will give a fusion look and no one will know that the saree was torn.

Try Double Pallu Style

If the pallu part of the saree is torn, you can wear it in a double pallu style. For this, you can use another matching or contrasting saree.

Find Next One