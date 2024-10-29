Lifestyle
Apply small matching or contrasting patches where the saree is torn. Floral or traditional patches can give the saree a new design and stylish look.
Applique work is a great way to give a new look to a torn saree. You can apply appliques of various designs on it, such as birds, flowers, or leaves.
Add small sequins or pearls to the torn area. This will add a glamorous touch to the saree and also hide the torn part. It is considered better for a festive or party look.
You can cover the torn part with embroidery or threadwork. This will not only hide the torn part but will also add a unique touch to the saree.
Fix the torn part by applying lace to the edges of the saree. You can give it a new look by covering the torn area with zari or gota lace.
If some part of the saree is torn, drape it like a skirt and pair it with a stylish blouse or jacket. This will give a fusion look and no one will know that the saree was torn.
If the pallu part of the saree is torn, you can wear it in a double pallu style. For this, you can use another matching or contrasting saree.