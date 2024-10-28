Dhanteras 2024: 8 Elegant gold rings that won't break your budget

Lifestyle
If you don't have the budget for gold chains or bangles this Dhanteras, consider affordable gold rings. These rings are available within a 15-20 thousand budget.
This Dhanteras, explore lightweight designer rings. Their lower weight makes them perfectly suited for a middle-class budget.
Simple and unique gold ring designs also fit well within a budget. These rings can be found under 20 thousand.
Consider lightweight, ornate design gold rings for Dhanteras. Rings with this design are available at a lower budget.
Floral design gold rings are easily available within a smaller budget. These rings are lightweight and budget-friendly, perfect for Dhanteras.
If you're looking for a heavy look without the heavy price tag, these budget-friendly gold rings are available in jewelry shops, with various designs.
Leaf-shaped gold rings are available in jewelry shops to suit your budget. This design can typically be found between 15-20 thousand.
Lightweight mesh design gold rings are another option for Dhanteras. This design is perfect for budget-conscious shoppers.
If you're planning to buy enamel design gold rings this Dhanteras, there are good options available within your budget.