Dhanteras 2024: 8 Elegant gold rings that won't break your budget

Affordable Gold Rings

If you don't have the budget for gold chains or bangles this Dhanteras, consider affordable gold rings. These rings are available within a 15-20 thousand budget.

1. Lightweight Gold Rings

This Dhanteras, explore lightweight designer rings. Their lower weight makes them perfectly suited for a middle-class budget.

2. Simple & Unique Gold Rings

Simple and unique gold ring designs also fit well within a budget. These rings can be found under 20 thousand.

3. Ornate Design Gold Rings

Consider lightweight, ornate design gold rings for Dhanteras. Rings with this design are available at a lower budget.

4. Floral Design Gold Rings

Floral design gold rings are easily available within a smaller budget. These rings are lightweight and budget-friendly, perfect for Dhanteras.

5. Heavy Look, Budget-Friendly Rings

If you're looking for a heavy look without the heavy price tag, these budget-friendly gold rings are available in jewelry shops, with various designs.

6. Leaf-Shaped Gold Rings

Leaf-shaped gold rings are available in jewelry shops to suit your budget. This design can typically be found between 15-20 thousand.

7. Mesh Design Gold Rings

Lightweight mesh design gold rings are another option for Dhanteras. This design is perfect for budget-conscious shoppers.

8. Enamel Design Gold Rings

If you're planning to buy enamel design gold rings this Dhanteras, there are good options available within your budget.

