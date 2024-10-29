Dhanteras 2024: 5 salt remedies for good luck

Lifestyle
This year, Dhanteras is on Tuesday, October 29th. Performing salt remedies on this day can alleviate various problems and ward off bad luck
According to astrology, salt is associated with Venus, the planet of wealth and prosperity. Buy salt on Dhanteras and perform these remedies
Place salt in a glass bowl in the east corner of your home on Dhanteras to remove Vastu doshas and attract wealth
Clean your home with water mixed with salt on Dhanteras to enhance positivity and alleviate financial difficulties
Buy rock salt on Dhanteras, offer it during Lakshmi Puja, and then place it in a dark area of your home to dispel negativity
Place a pouch of salt in the northeast corner of your shop/office on Dhanteras for business prosperity
Place a glass of water mixed with salt in the southwest corner of your home on Dhanteras for debt relief and prosperity