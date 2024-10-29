Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: 5 salt remedies for good luck

Dhanteras on October 29th

This year, Dhanteras is on Tuesday, October 29th. Performing salt remedies on this day can alleviate various problems and ward off bad luck

The Significance of Salt

According to astrology, salt is associated with Venus, the planet of wealth and prosperity. Buy salt on Dhanteras and perform these remedies

Remedy for Financial Constraints

Place salt in a glass bowl in the east corner of your home on Dhanteras to remove Vastu doshas and attract wealth

Remove Vastu Doshas from Home

Clean your home with water mixed with salt on Dhanteras to enhance positivity and alleviate financial difficulties

Remedy to Ward Off Bad Luck

Buy rock salt on Dhanteras, offer it during Lakshmi Puja, and then place it in a dark area of your home to dispel negativity

Remedy for Business Growth

Place a pouch of salt in the northeast corner of your shop/office on Dhanteras for business prosperity

Remedy for Debt Relief

Place a glass of water mixed with salt in the southwest corner of your home on Dhanteras for debt relief and prosperity

Find Next One