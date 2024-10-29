Diwali 2024: 7 sweets you MUST make this festive season

Lifestyle
Diwali is incomplete without an array of mouth-watering sweets. This festive season, add traditional touch by preparing some classic Indian desserts
Known for its delicate cashew flavor, kaju katli is a smooth, diamond-shaped sweet made with cashews and sugar syrup. It has a melt-in-the-mouth texture
Soft, deep-fried dough balls soaked in fragrant sugar syrup, gulab jamuns are an all-time favorite. Made with khoya or milk powder, these golden delights absorb the syrup
Known for its flaky, airy texture, soan papdi is a traditional sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. Its light, cotton-candy-like texture makes it unique
These spongy white balls made from chenna (Indian cottage cheese) soaked in sugar syrup are a Bengali delicacy that has become a national favorite
Peda, a soft milk-based sweet, comes in flavors like cardamom, saffron, and pistachio. Made from khoya, sugar, and ghee, it has a rich taste and a fudge-like texture
Coconut barfi, made from freshly grated coconut, milk, sugar, is chewy, rich dessert with distinct tropical flavor. Often garnished with nuts or saffron