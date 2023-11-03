National Sandwich Day: Interesting facts about the sub

Lifestyle
John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, in the 18th century was an avid gambler who requested his meat to be served between slices of bread to avoid utensils.
Sandwiches come in endless variations, catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. You can find everything from meat-filled subs to vegetarian and vegan options.
The largest sandwich ever made was created in Mexico in 2004. It measured over 3,178 meters (over 1.9 miles) in length.
In 2019, a team in Illinois, USA, created the world's largest BLT sandwich, measuring over 2,000 feet (over 0.37 miles) long.
The sandwich has inspired various inventions, including the pop-up toaster, which made it easier to prepare toasted sandwiches at home.