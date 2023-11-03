Lifestyle

National Sandwich Day: Interesting facts about the sub

Named after an earl

John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, in the 18th century was an avid gambler who requested his meat to be served between slices of bread to avoid utensils.

Versatile

Sandwiches come in endless variations, catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. You can find everything from meat-filled subs to vegetarian and vegan options.

World's largest

The largest sandwich ever made was created in Mexico in 2004. It measured over 3,178 meters (over 1.9 miles) in length.

Record-breaking BLT

In 2019, a team in Illinois, USA, created the world's largest BLT sandwich, measuring over 2,000 feet (over 0.37 miles) long.

Sandwich innovations

The sandwich has inspired various inventions, including the pop-up toaster, which made it easier to prepare toasted sandwiches at home.

