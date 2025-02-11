PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon’s stunning suit designs for weddings and parties

Lifestyle
Printed sharara suits blend fashion and budget. A boat neck short kurti enhances its charm. Find a wide variety in the market.
Kriti Sanon's high-neck peplum kurti with matching sharara offers a modern look. Red vibrant makeup complements it perfectly.
Kriti's printed churidar is perfect for daily wear or office. Find similar suits between 500-900 INR.
Kriti's zari work salwar suit offers a stunning look. She completes it with a Sunniel dupatta and antique jewelry.
Floral full-length kurtis are always in style. Pair them with heavy hairstyles and jewelry.
Net shararas are back! Kriti pairs a flared sharara with a one-strip short kurti. Style it with oxidized jewelry.
Kriti's Bandhani Kalidar suit is elevated with a net dupatta. Pair it with long earrings.
