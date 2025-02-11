Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon’s stunning suit designs for weddings and parties

1. Printed Sharara Suit

Printed sharara suits blend fashion and budget. A boat neck short kurti enhances its charm. Find a wide variety in the market.

2. High-Neck Fancy Salwar Suit

Kriti Sanon's high-neck peplum kurti with matching sharara offers a modern look. Red vibrant makeup complements it perfectly.

3. Printed Churidar Salwar Suit

Kriti's printed churidar is perfect for daily wear or office. Find similar suits between 500-900 INR.

4. Party Wear Salwar Suit

Kriti's zari work salwar suit offers a stunning look. She completes it with a Sunniel dupatta and antique jewelry.

5. Full-Length Kurti Design

Floral full-length kurtis are always in style. Pair them with heavy hairstyles and jewelry.

6. Sharara Suit Designs

Net shararas are back! Kriti pairs a flared sharara with a one-strip short kurti. Style it with oxidized jewelry.

7. Kalidar Salwar Suit

Kriti's Bandhani Kalidar suit is elevated with a net dupatta. Pair it with long earrings.

(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar inspired 8 lehenga designs, styling tips

(PHOTOS) Rashmika Mandanna inspired fancy suit designs for weddings

(PHOTOS) Mannara Chopra’s 7 stunning blouse designs for ultimate glam

(PHOTOS) A sneak peek inside Sara Ali Khan's lavish Mumbai home