Quick, easy recipe to cook healthy khichdi at home

Ingredients:

Rice, split yellow lentils, onion, tomato, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, ginger, garlic, ghee, salt & cilantro leaves for garnish.

Rinse & soak

Start by rinsing the rice and lentils thoroughly. Then, soak them in water for about 20-30 minutes. This step helps the rice and lentils cook evenly and reduces the cooking time. 

Drain & rinse

Drain the rice and lentils and give them a quick rinse. Heat the ghee or oil in a deep. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds. Let them splutter for a few seconds.

Add veggies & spices

Add chopped onions, ginger & garlic. Then, add tomatoes and cook until they soften. Add turmeric powder and red chili powder. Add drained rice and lentils to the pan. Mix them.

Add water & cook

Pour in approximately 4 cups of water and add salt to taste. Stir well and bring the mixture to a boil. Let it simmer or until rice and lentils are soft and cooked.

Serving

Once the khichdi is ready, remove it from heat. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves if desired. Serve hot with a dollop of ghee or yogurt, pickle, or any chutney of your choice.

