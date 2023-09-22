Lifestyle

Australia to Canada: 5 oldest plateaus in the World

Canada is home to 5 of Earth's oldest plateaus, such as the 3-billion-year-old Canadian Shield, showcasing the planet's ancient geological heritage

Australian Shield

It is one of the oldest geological regions on Earth. It is estimated to be over 2.5 billion years old and covers a significant portion of Western Australia

Guyana Shield

The Guyana Shield in South America is around 2 billion years old and covers parts of Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and Brazil

African Shield

The African Shield is a geological formation in Africa, primarily covering parts of South Africa and Western Australia. It dates back over 2 billion years

São Francisco Craton

This craton, located in Brazil, is estimated to be around 2.5 billion years old. It is known for its ancient rock formations

Canadian Shield

Laurentian Plateau, is another ancient geological formation, with some areas dating back over 3 billion years. It covers a large part of eastern and northern Canada

