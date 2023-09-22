Lifestyle

22-Sep-2023, 04:04:51 pm

Dosa to Chicken Tikka: 7 popular foods at Indian weddings

Dosa is a crispy South Indian pancake served with tasty sambar and chutney. Here are 7 popular foods at Indian weddings.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Butter Chicken

It uses tender chicken pieces cooked to perfection in spicy tomato creamy gravy relished with steamed rice or naan.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paneer Tikka

It uses marinated spicy paneer cubes grilled to perfection on skewer sticks infused with capsicum, tomato, onions and green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pani Puri

Pani Puri is a deep-fried shell filled with potato, onion, chickpea, spicy and tangy chutneys.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo tikki chaat features potato patties with creamy yoghurt, green and tamarind chutney, chopped green chillies and chaat masala.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tandoori Chicken

It uses spicy chicken marinated in yoghurt, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic, and garam masala grilled to perfection served with pickled onion rings, lemon.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Tikka

Tender and succulent marinated chicken pieces grilled and put on skewer sticks are served with pickled onion rings. Chicken Tikka is a popular staple food in Indian weddings.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
