22-Sep-2023, 04:39:19 pm

Biriyani to fish finger: 7 foods to not miss at a Bengali Wedding

Biriyani to fish finger - don't miss these delectable dishes at a Bengali Wedding, showcases the rich flavors of Bengali cuisine

Image credits: Getty

Fish Finger

They are typically made with marinated fish fillets coated in a crispy breadcrumb crust and deep-fried to perfection

Image credits: Getty

Biriyani

Bengali biriyani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with fragrant basmati rice, succulent pieces of meat (usually mutton or chicken), and a blend of aromatic spices

Image credits: Getty

Chingrir Malai Curry

Prawn curry is made with coconut milk and a blend of aromatic spices making it a must-try dish at a Bengali wedding

Image credits: Getty

Ilish Paturi

Hilsa fillets are marinated in mustard paste and wrapped in banana leaves. It's then steamed or baked, allowing the flavors to infuse into the fish

Image credits: Getty

Mutton Kabiraji

Mutton Kabiraji is often served at Bengali weddings as well. It consists of marinated and spiced mutton pieces coated in a crispy egg-based batter

Image credits: Getty
