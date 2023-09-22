Biriyani to fish finger: 7 foods to not miss at a Bengali Wedding

Lifestyle
Biriyani to fish finger - don't miss these delectable dishes at a Bengali Wedding, showcases the rich flavors of Bengali cuisine
They are typically made with marinated fish fillets coated in a crispy breadcrumb crust and deep-fried to perfection
Bengali biriyani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with fragrant basmati rice, succulent pieces of meat (usually mutton or chicken), and a blend of aromatic spices
Prawn curry is made with coconut milk and a blend of aromatic spices making it a must-try dish at a Bengali wedding
Hilsa fillets are marinated in mustard paste and wrapped in banana leaves. It's then steamed or baked, allowing the flavors to infuse into the fish
Mutton Kabiraji is often served at Bengali weddings as well. It consists of marinated and spiced mutton pieces coated in a crispy egg-based batter