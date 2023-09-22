Lifestyle
22-Sep-2023, 03:46:33 pm
Radhashtami 2023: 7 facts about Srimati Radharani
Let's have a look at some amazing facts of Goddess Radharani.
Image credits: our own
Srimati Radharani is the internal potency of Shri Krishna
Image credits: Instagram
Srimati Radharani's mother is Kirtida and father is King Vrishabhanu
Image credits: Instagram
Srimati Radharani is the controller of Shri Krishna
Image credits: Getty
Krishna's complexion becomes golden when Radha stands next to him.
Image credits: Getty
When Radha was born, she didn't open her eyes until Krishna came.
Image credits: Getty
Radharani is always situated on the highest devotional platform.
Image credits: Instagram
Shri Krishna will bless us if Radharani is pleased by our devotion.
Image credits: Freepik
