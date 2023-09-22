Lifestyle

22-Sep-2023, 03:46:33 pm

Radhashtami 2023: 7 facts about Srimati Radharani

Let's have a look at some amazing facts of Goddess Radharani.

Srimati Radharani is the internal potency of Shri Krishna

Image credits: Instagram

Srimati Radharani's mother is Kirtida and father is King Vrishabhanu

Image credits: Instagram

Srimati Radharani is the controller of Shri Krishna

Image credits: Getty

Krishna's complexion becomes golden when Radha stands next to him.

Image credits: Getty

When Radha was born, she didn't open her eyes until Krishna came.

Image credits: Getty

Radharani is always situated on the highest devotional platform.

Image credits: Instagram

Shri Krishna will bless us if Radharani is pleased by our devotion.

Image credits: Freepik
