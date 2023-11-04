Kerala to Mysuru-7 places to visit in South India during Diwali

Lifestyle
Mysuru is well known for its elaborate Dasara celebrations, which reach their zenith on Vijayadashami day, which coincides with Diwali every year.
Around Diwali, the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai is a sight to see. Thousands of oil lights illuminate the temple complex, providing an enchanting ambiance.
Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty provides a calm and beautiful environment for Diwali celebrations.]
Celebrate Diwali in style in this quaint Union Territory, well-known for its French influence. There is a blend of French and Indian traditions.
This beach town is well-known for its lovely beaches and relaxed atmosphere. Gokarna comes alive with celebrations during Diwali.
The ancient city of Hampi is home to magnificent temples and ruins that make it a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Trivandrum, the capital city of Kerala, observes Diwali with great enthusiasm. One of the most respected temples in India, Sree Padmanabhaswamy, is exquisitely illuminated.