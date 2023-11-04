Coconut Chutney to Peanut Chutney: 7 Indian chutneys for breakfast

Lifestyle
A South Indian classic, coconut chutney is a creamy blend of grated coconut, green chilies, and other spices. It pairs perfectly with dosas, idlis, and vadas.
This fiery chutney combines ginger, red chilies, and spices for a kick of heat. It pairs well with poha, upma, or any other breakfast dish needing some extra warmth.
Ground roasted peanuts, red chilies, and tamarind form a nutty and slightly tangy chutney. It's a staple in many Indian households, often served with idlis or dosas.
Sauteed onions, red chilies, and tamarind create a flavorful and slightly sweet chutney. It's a fantastic companion to uttapams, dosas, or even plain rice cakes.
Mint leaves, cilantro, and a touch of yogurt create a cooling and zesty chutney. Enjoy it with kebabs, samosas, or as a spread in sandwiches.
Made from tamarind pulp, jaggery, and spices, tamarind chutney offers a sweet and tangy flavor. It's an essential condiment for dishes like samosas and chaats.
Tangy and spicy, tomato chutney is made from ripe tomatoes, red chilies, & spices. It's a delightful accompaniment to dosas and uttapams, offering a burst of flavors in every bite.