Dates to Sesame: 7 uncommon Halwa types that are good for health

Indian halwa, a sweet treat, is traditionally rich in sugar and ghee, but here are 7 unique, healthier variants to savor.

Dates Halwa

Halwa made with dates is unique and healthy option as dates contain natural sugar and are also rich in minerals, vitamins and fibres. 

Beetroot Halwa

Made with grated beetroot, milk and a very small amount of sugar, beetroot halwa is a healthier option as it contains antioxidants, vitamins and iron.

Black Sesame Halwa

Black sesame halwa is made from black sesame seeds, which are a rich source of essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, and healthy fats.

Anjeer (Fig) Halwa

Figs are rich in fibres, vitamins and minerals. Making halwa with them is a better option as they provide natural sweetness and a unique flavor.

Water Chestnut Halwa

Made with water chestnut flour, ghee and jaggery, water chestnut halwa is low in calories and provide essential nutrients.

Bottle Gourd Halwa

Lauki halwa is made from grated bottle gourd, milk, and sweetened with a moderate amount of sugar or jaggery. It's a nutritious and low-calorie option.

Pumpkin Halwa

Pumpkin halwa is a delicious option that offers vitamins and antioxidants. It's sweetened with a moderate amount of sugar.

