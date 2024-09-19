Barringer to Vredefort: 7 oldest meteor impact craters on Earth

Lifestyle
Meteor impact craters are fascinating geological features; are windows into Earth’s history. These ancient craters provide insights into the violent forces that shaped our planet
Also known as Meteor Crater, this well-preserved crater is about 50,000 years old. It measures approximately 1,200 meters in diameter and 170 meters deep
Famous for its role in the extinction of the dinosaurs, this 66-million-year-old crater is over 180 kilometers in diameter. Visitors can explore the surrounding cenotes
Dating back around 2 billion years, the Vredefort Dome is the oldest and largest impact structure on Earth. Its unique geology offers hiking opportunities
Formed about 15 million years ago, this crater is roughly 24 kilometers wide. The town of Nördlingen, located within the crater, offers historical tours
This 1.85 billion-year-old impact site is one of the largest in the world, measuring 60 kilometers in diameter. It is known for its rich mineral deposits