Lifestyle

Intermittent Fasting Tips: 7 refreshing drinks to boost weight Loss

Image credits: iSTOCK

Weight Loss Drinks

Intermittent fasting can help you lose weight easily. What drinks should you drink for this? 

Image credits: Getty

Green Tea

Drinking green tea can help you lose weight easily. The catechin and caffeine in it boost your metabolism and reduce fat. 

Image credits: Getty

Black Coffee

Drinking black coffee without milk or sugar can also help you lose weight. It boosts your metabolism and melts the accumulated fat in the body. 

Image credits: social media

Lemon Juice

Everyone knows this. Lemon juice is low in calories and high in vitamin C. Drinking it daily flushes out toxins from the body and improves digestion.

Image credits: Getty

Herbal Teas

Drinking herbal teas like ginger, basil, and chamomile can also help you lose weight. Drinking these makes digestion easier. You can easily lose weight by reducing stress. 

Image credits: Freepik

Coconut Water

Yes, drinking coconut water can also help you lose weight. It is low in calories and high in electrolytes. These reduce your appetite, prevent overeating, and make you lose weight. 

Image credits: pinterest
Find Next One