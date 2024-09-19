Lifestyle

USA to Japan: 7 most earthquake prone countries in the world

Let's check out 7 most Earthquake prone countries in the World

Japan

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it highly prone to seismic activity. With frequent earthquakes, the country has developed advanced building codes

Indonesia

As an archipelago located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions

Turkey

Turkey is situated on the complex collision of several tectonic plates, resulting in significant earthquake risk. The government has implemented stricter building codes

Nepal

Nepal is prone to earthquakes due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. The devastating 2015 earthquake highlighted the need for improved construction

United States

The United States, particularly California, is highly susceptible to earthquakes due to the San Andreas Fault. While stringent building codes exist, the risk remains significant

Chile

Chile's long coastline and tectonic plate interactions make it one of the most earthquake-prone countries. In 2010 one of the most powerful Earthquakes in history happened

Iran

Iran experiences regular seismic activity, primarily due to its location on major fault lines. The government faces challenges in enhancing infrastructure resilience

