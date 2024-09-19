USA to Japan: 7 most earthquake prone countries in the world

Lifestyle
Let's check out 7 most Earthquake prone countries in the World
Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it highly prone to seismic activity. With frequent earthquakes, the country has developed advanced building codes
As an archipelago located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions
Turkey is situated on the complex collision of several tectonic plates, resulting in significant earthquake risk. The government has implemented stricter building codes
Nepal is prone to earthquakes due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. The devastating 2015 earthquake highlighted the need for improved construction
The United States, particularly California, is highly susceptible to earthquakes due to the San Andreas Fault. While stringent building codes exist, the risk remains significant
Chile's long coastline and tectonic plate interactions make it one of the most earthquake-prone countries. In 2010 one of the most powerful Earthquakes in history happened
Iran experiences regular seismic activity, primarily due to its location on major fault lines. The government faces challenges in enhancing infrastructure resilience