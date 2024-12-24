Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif inspired saree designs for cultural look; Check photos

Orange Net Saree with Golden Embroidery

Katrina flaunts her beauty in an orange net saree with heavy golden sequence and thread work. She paired it with a V-neck, full-sleeved blouse

Floral Work Red Saree

White thread floral designs enhance the beauty of this red saree. She paired it with a puff, full-sleeved blouse

Black Plain Saree with Sequined Blouse

Vicky Kaushal's bride looks elegant in a black saree with a sequined blouse. Similar sarees can be found for around 2000

Light Green See-Through Saree

Katrina looks glamorous in a light green see-through saree paired with a bralette blouse. Perfect for parties

Blue Sequined Saree

This light blue sequined saree with a silver border is perfect for young women. Style with simple makeup

Mirror Work Ivory Saree

To flaunt your figure, consider this ivory saree with mirror work, available for around 2-3 thousand rupees

Styling Sarees Like Katrina

Katrina prefers less revealing blouses and light makeup to highlight the saree. Choose earrings that complement the saree

