Katrina Kaif inspired saree designs for cultural look; Check photos

Lifestyle
Katrina flaunts her beauty in an orange net saree with heavy golden sequence and thread work. She paired it with a V-neck, full-sleeved blouse
White thread floral designs enhance the beauty of this red saree. She paired it with a puff, full-sleeved blouse
Vicky Kaushal's bride looks elegant in a black saree with a sequined blouse. Similar sarees can be found for around 2000
Katrina looks glamorous in a light green see-through saree paired with a bralette blouse. Perfect for parties
This light blue sequined saree with a silver border is perfect for young women. Style with simple makeup
To flaunt your figure, consider this ivory saree with mirror work, available for around 2-3 thousand rupees
Katrina prefers less revealing blouses and light makeup to highlight the saree. Choose earrings that complement the saree
