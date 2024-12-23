7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties

Lifestyle
India produces a variety of spirits, but its exotic rums are renowned worldwide. Consider serving these at your Christmas and New Year parties.
Old Monk is a popular and best-selling rum in India. Its warming qualities make it a perfect choice for winter.
Captain Morgan is a light rum made in the Caribbean style, a delightful option to serve guests at your Christmas party.
India's renowned Amrut Distilleries Ltd. produces Old Port Rum. This exotic rum is in high demand internationally.
Makaai Rum, specifically produced in Goa, is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.
Amrut, one of India's largest liquor brands, produces exotic rum. Amrut Two Indies Rum offers a smooth, mellow flavor profile.
McDowell's is one of India's most popular rum brands, known for its robust flavor.
Known for its strong flavor, Cots Rum is a classic choice, popular since the 1960s.
