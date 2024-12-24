Lifestyle

Christmas 2024: Turkey to Gingerbread cookies; 5 traditional foods

Christmas is synonymous with delightful feasts featuring traditional dishes, evoke nostalgia. From hearty roasts to sweet treats, these classics add warmth to holiday celebrations

Roasted Turkey

A classic centerpiece, roasted turkey is seasoned with herbs, spices, often stuffed with flavorful filling. It’s served with gravy and cranberry sauce, making it a holiday favorite

Christmas Pudding

A rich and moist dessert, Christmas pudding is made from dried fruits, spices, and brandy. Often flambéed before serving, it embodies the festive spirit of the season

Gingerbread Cookies

These spiced cookies, shaped into festive designs, are decorated with icing and candies. Gingerbread cookies are a delightful treat, loved by both kids and adults alike

Mince Pies

Mini pastry pies filled with a mixture of dried fruits, spices, and suet, mince pies are a must-have Christmas treat. They are perfect for pairing with a cup of warm mulled wine

Yule Log Cake (Bûche de Noël)

This rolled sponge cake resembles a log, symbolizing the yule tradition. Topped with chocolate frosting and festive decorations, it’s a showstopper dessert

