Anil Kapoor fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 68 revealed

Lifestyle
Bollywood's evergreen actor Anil Kapoor turns 68. He was born in 1956 in Mumbai. Looking at Anil, no one can say he is 68.
Even at 68, Anil Kapoor looks incredibly agile. The biggest secret is his dedicated focus on fitness. Let's explore his fitness mantra...
Anil Kapoor practices hot yoga along with his routine workouts to stay fit. Hot yoga is the secret to his youthful appearance. He also does crunches, push-ups, and cardio.
Anil Kapoor mentioned in an interview that no matter how busy he is, he always follows his workout routine. He wakes up at 6 am and goes running, jogging, and cycling.
It is said that Anil Kapoor sweats it out in the gym for 2 hours every day. He even has a gym set up at home.
In an interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that the biggest secret to his smart look is a stress-free life. He stays away from tension and remains happy always.
Anil Kapoor pays close attention to his diet. He prefers a balanced intake of iron and carbohydrates. He also eats something every 2 hours.
Anil Kapoor enjoys eggs, fruits, and juice for breakfast. For lunch, he prefers lentils, brown rice, and salad. He keeps his dinner light.
