Diwali 2024: 7 Katrina Kaif inspired lehenga designs

Lifestyle
Prefer white over dark colors this Diwali? Try a pastel lehenga with subtle golden zari work for a fresh festive look.
Embrace the festive spirit with a red net lehenga featuring floral threadwork. Pair it with a deep-neck blouse and red dupatta.
Opt for a designer look with a multi-color striped lehenga, wide lace, and a zero-neck, full-sleeved blouse.
For a lightweight Diwali outfit, choose a blue and white floral print lehenga with a chiffon dupatta draped as a shrug.
Create an Indo-Western fusion look with a mermaid-style lehenga. Pair a blue silk skirt with an off-shoulder blouse.
Stay trendy with a beige threadwork lehenga. Complete the look with a V-neck, full-sleeved blouse and minimal jewelry.
Style a brown lehenga with silver work, a silver blouse, and a net shrug for a stylish Diwali ensemble.