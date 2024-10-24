Health benefits of roasted Garlic and Clove

Lifestyle
Immunity is greatly affected during changing seasons like rain, heat, and cold. Eating roasted garlic and cloves during these times provides many benefits.
Garlic contains allicin and antioxidants, which boost immunity. Nutrients like magnesium, selenium, phosphorus, iron, and copper strengthen the body.
Cloves have antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. These boost the body's immunity.
Drinking 2 cloves in hot water before bed boosts immunity. You can also add cloves to tea.
Garlic lowers cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease. It also controls high blood pressure.
Cloves and roasted garlic can be consumed to remove toxins from the body. Ground roasted garlic with cloves can be added to food.
The high magnesium and calcium content in cloves and garlic strengthens bones. Avoid excessive consumption of garlic or cloves in a day.