Kashmir to Kauai: 7 places on Earth that feels Heaven

Lifestyle
From Kashmir to Kauai, seven heavenly destinations unite nature's splendor. Lush valleys, surreal rock formations, alpine villages; let's explore a glimpse of paradise on Earth
Paradise on Earth, Kashmir boasts breathtaking landscapes with its serene lakes, lush valleys, and snow-capped mountains
Rolling flower fields burst into a symphony of colors throughout the year. The vast blue nemophila blooms in spring and the vibrant kochia bushes in autumn create a paradise
The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park's soaring quartzite peaks inspired the floating Hallelujah Mountains in the movie Avatar
The Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park displays an otherworldly palette of rainbow-hued rock formations. The swirling reds, yellows, and oranges create an artistic masterpiece
The enchanting Black Forest is a fairytale destination with dense woodlands, picturesque villages, and charming chalets. It has a mystical ambiance
Kauai's beaches, tropical rainforests, and waterfalls create a heavenly escape. The Na Pali Coast's majestic cliffs and Waimea Canyon's vibrant vistas evoke a sense of awe
Beside an alpine lake and surrounded by mountains, Hallstatt is a postcard-perfect village with pastel-colored houses and skywalk views offer a slice of heaven on earth